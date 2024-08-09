A Quiet Place: Day One Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) was released in US theaters on June 28, 2024, and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film will arrive on October 8th in several disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, following the early digital premiere on July 30th, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via iTunes or FandangoAtHome.

A Quiet Place: Day One is priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray), $25.99 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital). Paramount has also designed a Limited Editon SteelBook Edition of A Quiet Place: Day One that is priced $43.99 on Amazon.

A Quiet Place: Day One will also be available in a 3-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copies. The collection includes A Quiet Place (2018), A Quiet Place: Part Two (2021), and A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) and available from Amazon UK. (We expect US distribution in the near future.

Byline: A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing.

