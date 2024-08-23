Friday Night Lights Has Been Remastered In 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos

Friday Night Lights (2004) 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Friday Night Lights (2004) based on the book “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream” (1990) by H. G. Bissinger has been remastered in 4k UHD for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Oct. 8, 2024.

The film arrives in two 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray editions with a Digital Copy, one a standard issue plastic case with slipcover and the other a Limited Edition SteelBook.

The 4k Blu-ray discs present Friday Night Lights at 3840 x 2160 resolution for the first time, with HDR10 High Dynamic Range to expand the color depth on displays that support it. The soundtrack has been remixed in Dolby Atmos to offer an immersive audio experience in surround sound. And, subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted scenes, player cam footage, The story of the 1988 Permian Panthers, Behind the Lights, feature commentary with Director Peter Berg and Writer Buzz Bissinger, and more.

Friday Night Lights (2004) is priced $35.99 (4k SteelBook) and $33.99 (Standard Edition) is available to order from Amazon.

Bonus Content

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Friday Night Lights (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Action-Packed Deleted Scenes

Peter Berg Discusses a Scene in the Movie

Player Cam

Tim McGraw: Off the Stage

The Story of the 1988 Permian Panthers

Gridiron Grads

Behind the Lights

Tribute to Maria

Feature Commentary with Director Peter Berg and Writer Buzz Bissinger

Description: A genuine stand-up-and-cheer movie about a courageous high school football team’s fight to fulfill their destiny and live their dream, Friday Night Lights is “unforgettable and real!” (Larry King).

Billy Bob Thornton stars in a true American story of how one legendary Texas town made hope come alive under the exhilarating glare of Friday night lights! “One of the greatest sports stories ever told” (Sports Illustrated) is now “one of the greatest sports movies ever made!” (Larry King).