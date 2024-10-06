NBC’s Las Vegas: The Complete Series Features 109 Episodes In High Definition On Blu-ray

Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All 109 episodes from 5 seasons of NBC’s Las Vegas starring James Caan have been upgraded to high definition and compiled in Las Vegas: The Complete Series. The Blu-ray Disc edition from Universal Pictures arrives on October 8, 2024, presenting the show in HD on Blu-ray for the first time.

The box set includes loads of extras such as the mini sequel “Rumble in the Montecito,” the historical piece “Las Vegas: The Big Gamble,” behind the scenes in “Inside the Montecito,” time lapse photography with “In with the New,” behind the scenes, backstage footage, gag reel, a VFX featurette, and more.

Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is list priced $65.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: What happens in Vegas is now better than ever. Las Vegas: The Complete Series is packed with audio commentary, gag reels, and additional bonus. Join the action-packed escapades at the Montecito Hotel and Casino with an elite Las Vegas surveillance team, led by commanding Big Ed Deline (James Caan) and his slick, good-looking righthand man, Danny McCoy (Josh Duhamel). They’re out to catch card-counting cheaters, costly streaks of random luck and the schemes of rival casinos. Enjoy all 106 episodes of Las Vegas with special guest stars Sylvester Stallone, Alec Baldwin, Jill Hennessy, Jon Lovitz, Dennis Rodman and more!