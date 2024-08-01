The West Wing: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The West Wing: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc in this box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The collection includes all 154 episodes from 7 seasons that were broadcast on NBC from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006.

The West Wing: The Complete Series (release date pending) carries an MSRP of $139.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee).

Description: The West Wing ventured where no other TV series had gone before: an extraordinarily intimate look at an American President and the inner workings of the White House. Experience all the crises, triumphs, lofty idealism and hard realities of the acclaimed series that won 26 Emmys, including 4 for Outstanding Drama Series.