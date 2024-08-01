HomeBlu-ray DiscThe West Wing: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The West Wing: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The West Wing The Complete Series Blu-ray
The West Wing: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The West Wing: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc in this box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The collection includes all 154 episodes from 7 seasons that were broadcast on NBC from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006.

The West Wing: The Complete Series (release date pending) carries an MSRP of $139.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee).

Description: The West Wing ventured where no other TV series had gone before: an extraordinarily intimate look at an American President and the inner workings of the White House. Experience all the crises, triumphs, lofty idealism and hard realities of the acclaimed series that won 26 Emmys, including 4 for Outstanding Drama Series.

Previous article
Let Him Go Starring Kevin Costner Gets A 4k Blu-ray Upgrade With Dolby Atmos
Next article
HBO’s ‘Succession: The Complete Series’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Succession-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray-FPO

HBO’s ‘Succession: The Complete Series’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc [Updated]

HD Report - 0
Let Him Go 4k Blu-ray

Let Him Go Starring Kevin Costner Gets A 4k Blu-ray Upgrade...

HD Report - 0
Paramount Scares Volume 2

Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Revealed

HD Report - 0