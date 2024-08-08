A Nightmare On Elm Street Finally Gets A Release Date On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

We knew it would eventually happen and now we’ve finally got an official release date for Wes Craven’s A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) on 4k Blu-ray. The film arrives in standard and Limited SteelBook editions and includes both the Theatrical & Uncut versions of the film.

The single-disc 4k Blu-ray editions of A Nightmare On Elm Street with Digital Code arrive on October 1st, 2024 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Included with the feature film are alternate takes in “Ready Freddy Focus Points,” two commentaries, alternate endings, and three featurettes.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is priced $36.49 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and $33.99 for the standard plastic case edition with slipcover. Buy on Amazon

