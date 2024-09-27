Home4k Blu-rayDeadpool & Wolverine Release Dates On 4k/HD Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Streaming/Download
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Deadpool & Wolverine Release Dates On 4k/HD Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Streaming/Download

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Deadpool & Wolverine 4k Blu-ray Blu-ray Digital CUE
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition

We’ve got the release dates for Deadpool & Wolverine on disc and digital for viewing at home. The film will first be released streaming in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on October 1, 2024.

In physical media formats, Deadpool & Wolverine hits stores on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD on October. 22, 2024. A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and Exclusive Walmart Blu-ray edition are part of the lineup.

The early digital premiere of is available to pre-order for $29.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and other digital sellers.

Pre-orders and details are pending for the disc editions.

Deadpool & Wolverine 4k SteelBook
Deadpool & Wolverine 4k Blu-ray
Deadpool & Wolverine Blu-ray Digital Walmart Exclusive
Deadpool & Wolverine Blu-ray Blu-ray Digital
Deadpool & Wolverine 4k Blu-ray Blu-ray Digital CUE

Logline: Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Trailer

Previous article
No Country for Old Men 4k Remaster Approved By Cinematographer Roger Deakins
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion

No Country for Old Men 4k Remaster Approved By Cinematographer Roger...

HD Report - 0
We Were Soldiers 4k UHD Blu-ray

We Were Soldiers Has Been Upgraded To 4k Ultra HD 

HD Report - 0
Alien Romulus 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open med

Alien: Romulus Release Dates + Bonus Features On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital...

HD Report - 0