Deadpool & Wolverine Release Dates On 4k/HD Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Streaming/Download

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition

We’ve got the release dates for Deadpool & Wolverine on disc and digital for viewing at home. The film will first be released streaming in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on October 1, 2024.

In physical media formats, Deadpool & Wolverine hits stores on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD on October. 22, 2024. A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and Exclusive Walmart Blu-ray edition are part of the lineup.

The early digital premiere of is available to pre-order for $29.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and other digital sellers.

Pre-orders and details are pending for the disc editions.

Logline: Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Trailer