Dune: Part Two will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD & a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

[Updated April 9, 2024] Dune: Part Two has just been released in theaters but is already up for pre-order in physical media editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

The discs (arriving May 14th, 2024) come from Warner Bros. Pictures and include a Digital Copy redeemable by 6/30/2026. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition also includes a copy of the film on 1080p (HD) Blu-ray.

Bonus features include “Creating the Fremen World,” “Chakobsa Training,” “Worm-riding,” “Deeper into the Desert, The Sounds of Dune” (currently available on Apple TV), and more.

Dune: Part Two is priced $54.99 (4k SteelBook), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $24.98 (DVD) on Amazon. The movie will release in digital formats on April 16, 2024 including a Bonus X-Ray Edition on Amazon.

Dune: Part Two is also releasing in a 2-Film Collection on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Those movies are priced $54.99 and $34.96, respectively on Amazon.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates for the home media release of Dune: Part Two.

Logline: Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson. Additional assemble cast members include Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Austin Butler, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista.

Article updated: Original publish date March 1, 2024.

