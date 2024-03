New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, April 2, 2024

This week on 4k Blu-ray Major League (1989) celebrates its 35th anniversary with its first presentation in 4k. The movie arrives in two 4k Blu-ray/Digital editions including a standard edition and limited edition SteelBook from Paramount. The Criterion Collection has remastered the 1995 La Haine (1995) for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

All Ladies Do It (1993) from Director Tinto Brass has been transferred from the original negatives and restored for release on 4k Blu-ray from Cult Epics. And, the Red 2-Film Collection exclusive Walmart edition compiles both existing franchise films on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray with Digital copies.

On Blu-ray this week you can pick up the Oscar-nominated documentary Four Daughters from Kino Lorber, Baby Assassins 2 (2023) from Well Go USA, Lancaster (2022) from Gravitas Ventures, Stigmata (1999) from MPI Home Video, and Aimee: The Visitor (2023) from Full Moon Pictures. See more new releases this week below with links to purchase on Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, April 2, 2024

4k Blu-ray Disc

2k Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.