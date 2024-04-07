HomeBlu-ray DiscLost in Space (1998) Releasing In This Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Lost in Space (1998) Releasing In This Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Lost in Space 1998 - Collector's Edition Blu-ray
Lost in Space 1998 – Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Lost in Space (1998) is releasing in this Collector’s Edition featuring a new 2k scan of the interpositive & new interviews. The single-disc edition from Shout! Factory arrives Tuesday, April 9th, 2024.

Bonus Features

  • NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • Audio Commentary With Stephen Hopkins And Akiva Goldsman
  • Audio Commentary With Visual Effects Supervisors Angus Bickerton And Lauren Ritchie, Director Of Photography Peter Levy, Editor Ray Lovejoy, And Producer Carla Fry
  • NEW Interviews With Director/Producer Stephen Hopkins And Writer/Producer Akiva Goldsman
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Additional Scenes
  • “Building The Special Effects” Featurette
  • “The Future Of Space Travel” Featurette
  • Q&A With The Original Cast – TV Years
  • Theatrical Trailer
