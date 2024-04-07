Lost in Space (1998) Releasing In This Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Lost in Space (1998) is releasing in this Collector’s Edition featuring a new 2k scan of the interpositive & new interviews. The single-disc edition from Shout! Factory arrives Tuesday, April 9th, 2024.
Bonus Features
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
- Audio Commentary With Stephen Hopkins And Akiva Goldsman
- Audio Commentary With Visual Effects Supervisors Angus Bickerton And Lauren Ritchie, Director Of Photography Peter Levy, Editor Ray Lovejoy, And Producer Carla Fry
- NEW Interviews With Director/Producer Stephen Hopkins And Writer/Producer Akiva Goldsman
- Deleted Scenes
- Additional Scenes
- “Building The Special Effects” Featurette
- “The Future Of Space Travel” Featurette
- Q&A With The Original Cast – TV Years
- Theatrical Trailer