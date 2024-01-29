Home4k Blu-rayKing Kong (1976) In 4k Releasing In This Limited Ultra HD Blu-ray...
King Kong (1976) In 4k Releasing In This Limited Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

King Kong (1976) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges, Charles Grodin, and Jessica Lange is finally getting released in 4k! The movie arrives on April 9, 2024 in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition from Paramount Home Media Distribition.

The edition includes both the 134-minute Theatrical and Extended 182-minute TV versions of the film on 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, along with a Digital Code to redeem copies of the film (presumably in both versions).

On 4k Blu-ray, King Kong is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. We’re waiting on confirmation of the audio but it should at least offer DTS-HD 5.1 as well as the restored Theatrical DTS-HD 2.0 Stereo Track.

King Kong (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $30.99. Buy on Amazon

King Kong (1976) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

King Kong (1976) was previosly released in a 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Shout! Factory which presented the film on Region A Blu-ray for the first time. Read Review

Byline: A petroleum exploration expedition comes to an isolated island and encounters a colossal giant gorilla.

Description: The Big Apple is again besieged by the monstrous King Kong. Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange star in this ambitious remake of the 1933 original, which adds a great deal of camp and good fun to the story, Again, the gargantuan ape battles attacking aircraft high above the streets of New York, this time plunging from the top of the World Trade Center to his death amidst thousands of horrified onlookers. King Kong won an Oscar for special effects, and the horror and the thrills are brought anew to another generation in this classy production.

The First Season Of Netflix Series ‘Sonic Prime’ Is Releasing on Blu-ray Disc
