Night Swim release dates on Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & For Rent

Night Swim (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Night Swim is getting released in home media formats including Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and On Demand for rent. The film first releases in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on January 23, 2024.

The physical media disc formats arrive later on Tuesday, April 9th, including Collector’s Edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. Rental options also begin on April 9th, 2024.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray and digital purchase include Masters of Fear – Horror legends Jason Blum & James Wan discuss their collaboration on NIGHT SWIM; Demons from the Depths – Dive into the world of special effects and learn how the film’s creatures were created; Into the Deep – Go beneath the surface and hear from cast and crew on the physical and technical work that went into the underwater sequences; Marco Polo – A breakdown of the pivotal scare scene; Feature Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Bryce McGuire.

Night Swim is priced $19.99 (Digital), $22.96 (Blu-ray) and $17.96 (DVD). (Links to Amazon)

Logline: A family moves into a new home, unaware that a dark secret from the house’s past will unleash a malevolent force in the backyard pool.