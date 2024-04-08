Get A New Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ w/M1 Chip For Only $699

New Apple MacBooks have never been so inexpensive! Right now, you can get the 13.3″ MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256MB storage for only $699 from Walmart.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip is thin and light with a silent fanless design. The laptop delivers up to 18 hours of battery life and features a beautiful Retina display for sharp text and vibrant colors.

Jump over to Walmart for more details and finance options ($36 per month for 24 months with Affirm).

Product Details