Lisa Frankenstein Release Dates: Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Rent

Lisa Frankenstein (2024) Blu-ray
Lisa Frankenstein (2024) Blu-ray

Focus Features’ Lisa Frankenstein released to theaters in the US on February 8, 2024 and will soon be available for viewing at home. The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos (where available) on Feb. 27, 2024.

In physical media formats, Lisa Frankenstein will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in Collector’s Editions on April 9, 2024. If you’re looking to rent Lisa Frankenstein in digital formats, the film will be avaialble starting April 26, 2024.

Bonus features with the purchase of Lisa Frankenstein on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital include deleted scenes, gag reel, feature commentary and more. (See below).

Lisa Frankenstein is priced $26.99 (Blu-ray), $14.95 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital).

Lisa Frankenstein (2024) Blu-ray specs
Lisa Frankenstein (2024) Blu-ray

Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes; Gag Reel; An Electric Connection: Filmmakers go into detail about Lisa and Creature’s relationship, the characters’ transformations, and how Cole Sprouse delivered a performance without dialogue; Resurrecting the ‘80s: Enter the set of LISA FRANKENSTEIN and take a closer look at the wonderfully curated homage to all things 80s. A Dark Comedy Duo: Writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams discuss their motivations for creating the film, Zelda’s directorial debut, and their shared vision for the story; Feature Commentary

Description: A coming of rage love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness…and a few missing body parts along the way

