K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k [Updated]

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition

Kathryn Bigelow’s K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studio’s “Shout Select” label arrives Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The edition includes a 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray both with the updated presentation of K-19: The Widowmaker. On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack on both disc formats is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English.

Audio commentary is provided in both discs, while additional bonus materials such as “The Making Of K-19: The Widowmaker” and featurettes “Exploring The Craft: Make-Up Techniques,” “Breaching The Hull,” and “It’s In The Details” are included on the Blu-ray only.

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector's Edition is priced $33.99 (List: $39.95).

4k Blu-ray

NEW 4K MASTER OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Director Kathryn Bigelow And Cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray

NEW 4K MASTER OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Audio Commentary With Kathryn Bigelow And Jeff Cronenweth

“The Making Of K-19: The Widowmaker”

3 Featurettes: Exploring The Craft: Make-Up Techniques, Breaching The Hull, and It’s In The Details

Theatrical Trailer

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Byline: When Russia’s first nuclear submarine malfunctions on its maiden voyage, the crew must race to save the ship and prevent a nuclear disaster.

Description: Follows Captain Alexi Vostrikov (Harrison Ford) who, at the height of the Cold War, is ordered to take over command of the nuclear missile submarine K-19, pride of the Soviet Navy. His assignment: Prepare the K-19 for sea and take her out on patrol — no matter what the cost. But problems with the K-19 arise that may lead to a core meltdown and explosion that will certainly kill all aboard, and possibly trigger a nuclear war. Vostrikov must choose between his orders and the lives of his men.

Article updated with more details. Original publish date Jan. 8, 2024.