Classic Western “High Noon” (1952) Has Been Remastered In 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

High Noon (1952) 4k UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray

Fred Zinnemann’s classic western “High Noon” (1952) has been rescanned and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR from the original 35mm negatives. The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics arrives April 16, 2024.

Bonus features include two new sets of audio commentaries from author/film historians Alan K. Rode and Julie Kirgo, along with previously released bonus featurettes such as the 12-minute Ulcers and Oscars, the 14-minute A Stanley Kramer Production, and the 22-minute The Making of High Noon.

"High Noon" (1952) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition has an MSRP of $39.95.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand NEW HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Alan K. Rode

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand NEW HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Alan K. Rode

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Writer Julie Kirgo

• A Ticking Clock: Featurette (5:53)

• A Stanley Kramer Production: Featurette (14:00)

• Imitation of Life – The Blacklist History of High Noon: Featurette (9:27)

• Ulcers and Oscars – The Production History of High Noon: Featurette (12:02)

• Uncitizened Kane: Featurette (11:01)

• The Making of High Noon: Featurette (22:11)

• Theatrical Trailer

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Screen legend Gary Cooper (Vera Cruz) won the 1952 Oscar for Best Actor in this classic tale of an aging lawman who stands alone to defend a town of righteous cowards in one of the greatest showdowns in the history of cinema. The movie also marks the first starring role for a beautiful young actress who went on to become one of Hollywood’s most beloved icons—Grace Kelly (The Country Girl). Produced by Stanley Kramer (Inherit the Wind), directed by Fred Zinnemann (From Here to Eternity) and written for the screen by Carl Foreman (The Bridge on the River Kwai), High Noon garnered a total of 4 Academy Awards, including Best Score for Dimitri Tiomkin (Rio Bravo), and now stands high as one of the most cherished and influential films of all time. Western favorites Thomas Mitchell (Stagecoach), Lloyd Bridges (Canyon Passage), Katy Jurado (Arrowhead), Otto Kruger (Duel in the Sun), Lon Chaney Jr. (The Indian Fighter), Henry Morgan (The Ox-Bow Incident), Jack Elam (Support Your Local Sheriff) and Lee Van Cleef (For a Few Dollars More) round out the rousing cast.

High Noon (1952) 4k UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray reversible sleeve art