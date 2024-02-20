Home4k Blu-rayChanging Lanes starring Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Affleck remastered in 4k...
Changing Lanes starring Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Affleck remastered in 4k & Dolby Vision

Changing Lanes (2002) 4k Blu-ray
Changing Lanes (2002) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Changing Lanes (2002) starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Affleck has been remastered from a new 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics includes a 4k UHD Disc and HD Blu-ray Disc, both with new presentations of the film.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in 5.1 surround sound with English subtitles.

Changing Lanes 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $28.70 (Was: $31.85) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):
• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Roger Michell
• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):
• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Roger Michell
• The Making of Changing Lanes: Featurette (14:58)
• The Writer’s Perspective: Featurette (6:30)
• Deleted/Extended Scenes (9:30)
• Theatrical Trailer
• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Modern society draws lines between right and wrong, good and evil, rage and redemption. A moment of self-absorption and a spark of anger will cause two men to cross them. As the battle of wills escalates, both lives are changed forever. Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) and Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) deliver gripping performances in this provocative “thinking person’s thriller” (New York Post) that exposes the best and worst in all of us. Written by Chap Taylor and Michael Tolkin (The Player), directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill) and featuring Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), Sydney Pollack (Eyes Wide Shut), Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers), Amanda Peet (Identity) and William Hurt (Gorky Park).

