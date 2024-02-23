The Manchurian Candidate (2004) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics arrives on March 19, 2024, celebrating the film’s 20th Anniversary since premiering in theaters.

The physical medai edition features new presentations of The Manchurian Candidate on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with 5.1 surround sound and lossless 2.0 stereo audio. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Previously released bonus materials include audio commentary with by Director Jonathan Demme and Co-Screenwriter Daniel Pyne, deleted and extended scenes, featurettes, outtakes, and more (see details below).

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 20th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $28.70 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4K Blu-ray)

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Jonathan Demme and Co-Screenwriter Daniel Pyne

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (Blu-ray)

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Jonathan Demme and Co-Screenwriter Daniel Pyne

• The Enemy Within: Inside The Manchurian Candidate

• The Cast of The Manchurian Candidate

• Political Pundits: Featurette with Optional Commentary by Jonathan Demme

• Liev Schreiber Screen Test

• Deleted / Extended Scenes: With Optional Commentary Jonathan Demme and Daniel Pyne

• Outtakes: With Optional Commentary Jonathan Demme and Daniel Pyne

• Theatrical Trailer

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: From director Jonathan Demme (The Silence of the Lambs) comes this bone-chilling adaptation of the classic 1959 novel and 1962 film of the same name. Years after his squad was ambushed during the Gulf War, Major Ben Marco (Denzel Washington, Man on Fire) finds himself haunted by terrible nightmares. He begins to doubt that his fellow squad-mate Sergeant Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber, Spotlight), now a vice-presidential candidate, is the hero he remembers him being. As Marco’s fears deepen, Shaw’s political power grows, and, when Marco finds a mysterious implant embedded in his back, the bizarre memory of what really happened begins to return. An all-star cast featuring Jeffrey Wright (The Batman), Jon Voight (Runaway Train), Anthony Macke (The Hurt Locker) and screen legend Meryl Streep mesmerizing in the role originated by Angela Lansbury) highlights this edge-of-your-seat mindbender of a movie.