Suits: The Complete Series Compiles 9 Seasons On Blu-ray + Bonus Features

"Suits: The Complete Series" 34-Disc Blu-ray Collection
“Suits: The Complete Series” 34-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon.

“Suits: The Complete Series” is releasing in a 34-disc Blu-ray compilation from Universal Studios. The collection includes all 9 seasons of the show that aired on USA Network from June 2011 to September 2019.

In addition to 134 episodes, The Complete Series includes hours of bonus features such as audio commentaries, deleted scenes and more!

“Suits: The Complete Series” is priced $97.99 (List: $109.99) on Amazon.

Description: Suits delves into the fast-paced, high-stakes world of a Manhattan corporate law firm where hotshot attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) makes a risky move by hiring legal prodigy Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as his new associate despite not having a college or law degree. The two are forced to keep up the charade as they become an irrepressible duo. Boundaries are crossed, alliances are tested, and fallouts are inevitable in the riveting nine seasons which also star Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull and Katherine Heigl.

