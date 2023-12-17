Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Dec. 19, 2023
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Dec. 19, 2023

Avatar (2009) 4-Disc 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

What are the new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases on Tuesday, December 19, 2023? Let’s start with Avatar (2009) arriving in a 4-disc Collector’s Edition with 3 versions of the film (Theatrical, Special Edition, and Collector’s Extended Cut) along with new bonus features and legacy extras totaling over 10 hours.

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k 4-Disc Collector's Edition
Avatar: The Way of Water 4k 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Also from James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) has been repackaged in a 4-disc Collector’s Edition (1x BD-100, 3x BD-50) that includes 8 hours of new and previously-released extras and copies of the fllm on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Exorcist Believer 4k UHD Collector's Edition
The Exorcist Believer 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Exorcist: Believer arrives in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, each containing two discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy, Bonus features include commentary with filmmakers and the featurettes “Making a Believer,” “Ellen and Linds: Reunited,” “Stages of Possession,” “The Opening,” “Editing an Exorcism,” and “Matters of Faith.”

Columbo The 1970s Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray
Columbo: The 1970s Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray Box Set Buy on Amazon

Columbo Seasons 1-7 are finally available on Blu-ray Disc in a 20-disc boxed set that includes all episodes from the first 7 seasons in 5 separate Blu-ray cases. Episodes of Columbo were restored in 4k by Universal Pictures and are presented in HD (1080p) in this collection. The presentation includes optional music and effects tracks for all episodes.

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 4 Blu-ray 12-Movies Buy on Amazon

Shout! Factory has collected 12 classic films from the Shaw Brothers Studio that released between 1980-1984 in Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Four. Each film is presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio, and the soundtracks are offered in DTS-HD Master Audio Mono.

JFK (1991) 4k UHD 4-Disc Collector's Edition
JFK (1991) 4k UHD 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Oliver Stone’s award-winning political thriller JFK (1991) starring Kevin Costner releases in a 4-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studio’s “Shout Select” label. The edition includes the Extended 206-minute Director’s Cut of the movie on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, as well as the 188-minute Theatrical Cut on 1080p Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 19, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

