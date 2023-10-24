Oliver Stone’s JFK releasing in 4k UHD w/Dolby Vision – Collector’s Edition Detailed

JFK (1991) 4k UHD 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Oliver Stone’s award-winning political thriller JFK (1991) starring Kevin Costner is finally releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 4-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studio’s “Shout Select” label arrives on December 19, 2023.

The edition includes the Extended 206-minute Director’s Cut of the movie on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, as well as the 188-minute Theatrical Cut on 1080p Blu-ray. Each disc offers audio commentary with Director, Producer, and Co-Writer Oliver Stone.

Along with legacy bonus features and deleted/extended scenes, new bonus features on Disc 3 (Blu-ray) include featurettes with Oliver Stone, Cinematographer Robert Richardson, Editor Hank Corwin, Co-Producer Clayton Townsend, Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith, and Dallas Location Manager Patty Doherty Hess.

On 4k Blu-ray, JFK is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR. English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English for the main feature.

The 4-disc Collector’s Edition of JFK is priced $43.99 (MSRP: $64.98) on Amazon.

Disc 1: (4K Blu-ray Director’s Cut)

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY OLIVER STONE (2023)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary With Director, Producer & Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Disc 2: Blu-ray (Director’s Cut)

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY OLIVER STONE (2023)

Audio Commentary With Director, Producer & Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Disc 3: Blu-ray (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY OLIVER STONE (2023)

Audio Commentary With Director, Producer & Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC FOUR: BLU-RAY — BONUS FEATURES

NEW “One Person Can Make A Difference” – Oliver Stone On JFK

NEW “Stone Bold” – Cinematographer Robert Richardson On JFK

NEW “Brave New Worlds” – Editor Hank Corwin On JFK

NEW “Supporting The Vision” – Co-Producer Clayton Townsend On JFK

NEW “Re-Creating The Unthinkable” – Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith On JFK

NEW “The Delicate Hands Of Time” – Dallas Location Manager Patty Doherty Hess On JFK

12 Deleted And Extended Scenes/Alternate Ending (With Optional Commentary By Oliver Stone)

“Assassination Updated”

“Meet Mr. X: The Personality And Thoughts Of Fletcher Prouty”

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Byline: He’s a District Attorney. He will risk his life, the lives of his family, everything he holds dear for the one thing he holds sacred… the truth.

JFK (1991) was directed by Oliver Stone and distributed by Warner Bros., earning $205M at the box office on a $40M budget. The film was nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, winning two Oscars including Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

Updated: Article has been updated with new details on bonus features. Original publish date Oct. 2, 2023.