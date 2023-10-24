Home4k Blu-rayOliver Stone's JFK releasing in 4k UHD w/Dolby Vision - Collector's Edition...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Oliver Stone’s JFK releasing in 4k UHD w/Dolby Vision – Collector’s Edition Detailed

HD Report
By HD Report
0
JFK (1991) 4k UHD 4-Disc Collector's Edition
JFK (1991) 4k UHD 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Oliver Stone’s award-winning political thriller JFK (1991) starring Kevin Costner is finally releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 4-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studio’s “Shout Select” label arrives on December 19, 2023.

The edition includes the Extended 206-minute Director’s Cut of the movie on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, as well as the 188-minute Theatrical Cut on 1080p Blu-ray. Each disc offers audio commentary with Director, Producer, and Co-Writer Oliver Stone.

Along with legacy bonus features and deleted/extended scenes, new bonus features on Disc 3 (Blu-ray) include featurettes with Oliver Stone, Cinematographer Robert Richardson, Editor Hank Corwin, Co-Producer Clayton Townsend, Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith, and Dallas Location Manager Patty Doherty Hess.

On 4k Blu-ray, JFK is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR. English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English for the main feature.

The 4-disc Collector’s Edition of JFK is priced $43.99 (MSRP: $64.98) on Amazon.

Disc 1: (4K Blu-ray Director’s Cut)

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY OLIVER STONE (2023)
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary With Director, Producer & Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Disc 2: Blu-ray (Director’s Cut)

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY OLIVER STONE (2023)
  • Audio Commentary With Director, Producer & Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Disc 3: Blu-ray (Theatrical Cut)

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE APPROVED BY OLIVER STONE (2023)
  • Audio Commentary With Director, Producer & Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature
  • DISC FOUR: BLU-RAY — BONUS FEATURES
  • NEW “One Person Can Make A Difference” – Oliver Stone On JFK
  • NEW “Stone Bold” – Cinematographer Robert Richardson On JFK
  • NEW “Brave New Worlds” – Editor Hank Corwin On JFK
  • NEW “Supporting The Vision” – Co-Producer Clayton Townsend On JFK
  • NEW “Re-Creating The Unthinkable” – Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith On JFK
  • NEW “The Delicate Hands Of Time” – Dallas Location Manager Patty Doherty Hess On JFK
  • 12 Deleted And Extended Scenes/Alternate Ending (With Optional Commentary By Oliver Stone)
  • “Assassination Updated”
  • “Meet Mr. X: The Personality And Thoughts Of Fletcher Prouty”
  • Still Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer

Byline: He’s a District Attorney. He will risk his life, the lives of his family, everything he holds dear for the one thing he holds sacred… the truth.

JFK (1991) was directed by Oliver Stone and distributed by Warner Bros., earning $205M at the box office on a $40M budget. The film was nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, winning two Oscars including Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

Updated: Article has been updated with new details on bonus features. Original publish date Oct. 2, 2023.

Previous article
Classic Horror Film Cujo Has Been Remastered In 4K & Dolby Vision
Next article
John Sayles’ Neo-Western Lone Star Has Been Restored In 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sony-HTA7000-home-theater-setup

Sony’s Best Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar is On Sale for 29% Off...

DealFinder - 0
The Expanse: The Complete Series on Blu-ray

The Expanse: The Complete Series releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
World Series 2023 logo

2023 World Series Schedule & How To Watch In 4k/HD On...

HD Report - 0