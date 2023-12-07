The Exorcist: Believer Release Date & Details On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

The Exorcist Believer 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Exorcist: Believer is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on Dec. 12, 2023. The Collector’s Editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment each contain two discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Exorcist: Believer is presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus materials include feature commentary with filmmakers and the featurettes “Making a Believer,” “Ellen and Linds: Reunited,” “Stages of Possession,” “The Opening,” “Editing an Exorcism,” and “Matters of Faith.”

Special Features

FEATURE COMMENTARY – with co-writer/director David Gordon Green, executive producer Ryan Turek, co-writer Peter Sattler, and special makeup FX designer Christopher Nelson.

MAKING A BELIEVER ­­– Filmmakers and cast reveal their collective approach to bringing differing perspectives into this drama about synchronized possessions.

ELLEN AND LINDA: REUNITED – THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER expertly weaves the fates of Chris and Regan MacNeil into its story. Witness a moment of cinema history as these two Hollywood icons meet on-set for the first time in years.

STAGES OF POSSESSION – Hear from Lidya Jewett, Olivia O’Neill, and special makeup FX designer Christopher Nelson as they discuss the physical and mental changes the girls go through as they advance through the possession.

THE OPENING – The first scene of the film takes place in Haiti, a location far from the rest of the story. Filmmakers and star Leslie Odom, Jr. discuss how this scene sets up the rest of the film.

EDITING AN EXORCISM – THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER culminates with a riveting exorcism scene featuring all the main characters. Director David Gordon Green and editor Tim Alverson explore the challenges of editing such a big scene.

MATTERS OF FAITH – Experts in theology weigh in on how they consulted filmmakers to ensure depictions of the religious ceremonies in the film were as accurate as possible.

Description: 50 years after the most terrifying horror film shocked the world, Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green bring a nightmarish new chapter, The Exorcist: Believer. Since his wife’s death, Victor has raised his daughter Angela alone. After Angela and her friend return from a three-day disappearance with missing memories, they begin displaying frightening behavior. Victor’s best hope is to find the only person who has seen anything like this before: Chris MacNeil, whose haunting experience with her daughter Regan may be the key to combating ultimate evil.