Columbo Seasons 1-7 Remastered In 4k For Release On Blu-ray Disc [Updated]

Columbo Seasons 1-7 Remastered In 4k For Release On Blu-ray Disc

Columbo The 1970s Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray
Columbo: The 1970s Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray Box Set

Kino Lorber will release the first Blu-ray volume of the classic TV series “Columbo” on November 21, December 19, 2023. The 20-disc boxed set includes all episodes from the first 7 seasons in 5 separate Blu-ray cases.

Episodes of Columbo were restored in 4k by Universal Pictures and are presented in HD (1080p) in this collection. The presentation includes optional music and effects tracks for all episodes.

Bonus materials include the 1968 Movie-of-the-Week “Prescription: Murder” and the 1971 Pilot “Ransom for a Dead Man” and the shorter, 71-minute cut of the first episode of season two titled “Étude in Black,” as well as an episode guide booklet.

Columbo: The 1970s Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray Collection is priced $84.99 (Original MSRP $149.95). Buy on Amazon

Special Features:
• Restored in 4K by Universal Pictures
• Includes the 1968 Movie-of-the-Week “Prescription: Murder” and the 1971 Pilot “Ransom for a Dead Man”
• Shorter 71-minute Cut of ÉTUDE IN BLACK
• Optional Music and Effects Tracks for All Episodes
• Episode Guide Booklet
• Newly Commissioned Slipcase Cover Illustration by Tony Stella
• Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Columbo is the landmark series that set the standard for the murder mystery genre. Remastered in 4K by Universal, Columbo: The 1970s includes the first seven seasons of this enduring classic on Blu-ray! Starring Peter Falk in his four-time Emmy-winning role as the cigar-chomping, trenchcoat-wearing police lieutenant.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date Sept. 27, 2023.

Sam Raimi's 'Darkman' Restored For Release In 4k Blu-ray Collector's Editions
