Oppenheimer, Resident Evil Collection, The Fugitive, & more Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray releases Nov. 21, 2023

This week at the top of our top Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases is Christoper Nolan’s Oppenheimer in 3-disc editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, each with over 3 hours of bonus features.
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection compiles six Resident Evil-franchise films directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich. The Fugitive starring Harrison Ford has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrives in several 4k UHD editions including exclusives from Amazon and Walmart. And, Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.
On Blu-ray, you can pick up Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray with 13 seasons in a 58-disc set, The Expanse: The Complete Series in a 15-disc Blu-ray collection with 62 episodes, and Farscape: The Complete Series – 25th Anniversary Edition from Shout! Factory with 22 discs containing 88 episodes.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 21, 2023
UHD Blu-ray
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) Lenticular Cover NEW
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) Amazon Exclusive NEW
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) Walmart Exclusive NEW
- Love Actually (2003) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray, Digital UPHE NEW
- Mean Streets (1973) 2-Disc Edition Criterion NEW
- Oppenheimer (2023) 3-Disc Edition Universal NEW
- Oppenheimer (2023) Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Oppenheimer (2023) Walmart “Icon Edition” NEW
- Resident Evil 6-Movie Collection 4k UHD SteelBooks NEW
- Saw X (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate NEW
- Stalag 17 (1953) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber NEW
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Arrow Video NEW
- The Expendables 4 (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital NEW
- The Expendables 4 (2023) Amazon Exclusive NEW
- The Expendables 4 (2023) Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- The Fugitive (1993) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. NEW
- The Fugitive (1993) Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Train to Busan / Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula 2-Movie Collection NEW
HD Blu-ray
- Columbo: The 1970s Seasons 1-7 NEW
- Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray 58-Disc Box Set + Exclusives
- Farscape: The Complete Series – 25th Anniversary Edition NEW
- La Cérémonie (1995) Criterion Collection NEW
- Love Actually (2003) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray, Digital UPHE NEW
- Mean Streets (1973) Single-Disc Edition Criterion NEW
- Oppenheimer (2023) Blu-ray 3-Disc Edition Universal NEW
- Resident Evil 6-Movie Collection 4k UHD SteelBooks 11/21/23 NEW
- Stalag 17 (1953) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber NEW
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Arrow Video NEW
- The Criminal Acts of Tod Slaughter: Eight Blood-and-Thunder Entertainments, 1935-1940 (US Limited Edition) NEW
- The Expanse: The Complete Series 6 Seasons/15 Discs UPHE NEW
- The Expendables 4 (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital NEW
- The Police Academy Collection Shout! Factory NEW
- The Scarlet Letter (1934) Special Edition – Film Masters NEW
- The Unknown Country (2022) Music Box Films NEW
