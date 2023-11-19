Oppenheimer, Resident Evil Collection, The Fugitive, & more Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray releases Nov. 21, 2023

This week at the top of our top Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases is Christoper Nolan’s Oppenheimer in 3-disc editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, each with over 3 hours of bonus features.

Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection compiles six Resident Evil-franchise films directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich. The Fugitive starring Harrison Ford has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrives in several 4k UHD editions including exclusives from Amazon and Walmart. And, Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

On Blu-ray, you can pick up Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray with 13 seasons in a 58-disc set, The Expanse: The Complete Series in a 15-disc Blu-ray collection with 62 episodes, and Farscape: The Complete Series – 25th Anniversary Edition from Shout! Factory with 22 discs containing 88 episodes.

