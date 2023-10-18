Oppenheimer 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Editions Up For Pre-order

Oppenheimer (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Oppenheimer (2023) is available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The home media formats arrive on November 21, 2023, and include over 3 hours of bonus features on all disc editions.

The UHD Blu-ray combo is a 3-disc edition that includes 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and 2k Blu-ray with Bonus Features. The Blu-ray combo is also a 3-disc edition that includes a Blu-ray, Blu-ray with Bonus Features, and DVD. A code to redeem a Digital Copy is also included in all Blu-ray editions.

On 4k Blu-ray, Oppenheimer (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and variable aspect ratios (2.20:1 & 1.78:1). The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, as well as French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1.

Oppenheimer is priced $39.95 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital). Order on Amazon

Oppenheimer Special Features (Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD)