The Fugitive (1993) Restored Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital with HDR & Dolby Atmos

Harrison Ford thriller The Fugitive (1993) has been set to release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray this fall on November 21, 2023. The single-disc 4k UHD edition from Warner Bros. celebrates the studio’s 100th Anniversary and includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

The 4k presentation of The Fugitive includes HDR10 for 10-bit color depth and a brand new Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The original 5.1 soundtrack is also provided. Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles are offered for the main feature.

Bonus features (not in 4k) include an introduction by Director Andrew Davis and Harrison Ford, audio commentaries from Andrew Davis and Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive: Thrill of the Chase, theatrical trailer, and two documentaries.

Special Features

Introduction by Director Andrew Davis and Harrison Ford

Commentaries by Andrew Davis and Tommy Lee Jones

The Fugitive: Thrill of the Chase

Documentary: Derailed: Anatomy of a Train Wreck

Documentary: On the Run with The Fugitive

Theatrical Trailer

Technical Features

4k Restoration of the film

HDR10 High Dynamic Range

Dolby Atmos audio

Optional Original 5.1 Surround Sound

Description: Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) escapes from the law in an attempt to find her killer and clear his name. Pursuing him is a team of U.S. marshals led by Deputy Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones), a determined detective who will not rest until Richard is captured. As Richard leads the team through a series of intricate chases, he discovers the secrets behind his wife’s death and struggles to expose the killer before it is too late.