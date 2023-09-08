Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Has Been Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Disney’s first full-length animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) has been restored and remastered in 4k, releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on October 10, 2023.

The 4k UHD Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney/Buena Vista includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

The 4k presentation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features HDR10 High Dynamic Range for expanded color depth. And, the soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 1080p Blu-ray includes the legacy bonus features In Walt’s Words: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Iconography, ©DisneyAnimation: Designing Disney’s First Princess, The Fairest Facts of Them All, Alternate Sequence, and more.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Ultimate Collector’s Edition is priced $24.99 on Amazon. The 4k SteelBook edition is priced $27.99 at Best Buy.

The 4k remaster of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs follows the release of other Disney classics in 4k such as Cinderella (1950) which arrived in stores last August, also celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the studio.

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition