Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date & Artwork On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts released in theaters across the US on June 9, 2023. The film will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (also packaged in a 4k SteelBook edition), Digital, and DVD.
The release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Digital UHD/HD was July 11, 2023, followed by the physical media releases on Oct. 10, 2023.
On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is arriving in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured above) with a 4k disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The traditional plastic case edition packages a single 4k BD and Digital Code. The 1080p Blu-ray edition includes one disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
Bonus features include featurettes, behind-the-scenes content, extended and deleted scenes, and more (see details below).
On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in object-based Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.
Bonus Features
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in SteelBook packaging is priced $34.96 (List: $44.99), on 4k Blu-ray $29.96 (List: $37.99), on Blu-ray $24.96 (List: $31.99), on DVD $19.96 (List: $25.99), and in Digital UHD/HD $24.99. View on Amazon
- Human Affairs— In a world of robots, machines, and aliens, we explore the humans who help save the world.
- Life in the 90s— The filmmakers discuss how the music, set design, fashion, and cultural references transport viewers to New York in the 90s.
- Heroes— Get an inside look at the inspiration and thought process behind designing the AUTOBOTS and the MAXIMALS.
- Villains—Watch as the filmmakers bring the TERRORCONS and PREDACONS to life.
- The Chase— Meet MIRAGE, a new AUTOBOT that converts into a 1993 Porsche, and experience the adrenaline-filled car chase through New York City.
- The Battle of Ellis Island— Join the cast and crew as they go behind-the-scenes of the epic battle sequence between the AUTOBOTS and the TERRORCONS at the museum.
- Into the Jungle— The TRANSFORMERS franchise has been filmed all over the globe. This time, join the cast and crew as they explore the new and exotic location of Peru.
- The Switchback Attack— Witness the wild, intense driving sequences filmed on location in Peru where the AUTOBOTS fight the TERRORCONS through a town square and into the mountains 15,000 feet up.
- The Final Conflict— Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s epic climax. Watch as the AUTOBOTS, MAXIMALS, Noah, and Elena attempt to save the world.
- Extended/Deleted Scenes—Includes an alternate opening and ending to the film!
The five previous Transformers films along with Bumblebee were released in a 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook collection back in May, 2023.
Updated. Original article publish date June 12, 2023.