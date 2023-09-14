Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date & Artwork On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts released in theaters across the US on June 9, 2023. The film will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (also packaged in a 4k SteelBook edition), Digital, and DVD.

The release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Digital UHD/HD was July 11, 2023, followed by the physical media releases on Oct. 10, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is arriving in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured above) with a 4k disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The traditional plastic case edition packages a single 4k BD and Digital Code. The 1080p Blu-ray edition includes one disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features include featurettes, behind-the-scenes content, extended and deleted scenes, and more (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in object-based Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in SteelBook packaging is priced $34.96 (List: $44.99), on 4k Blu-ray $29.96 (List: $37.99), on Blu-ray $24.96 (List: $31.99), on DVD $19.96 (List: $25.99), and in Digital UHD/HD $24.99. View on Amazon

Human Affairs— In a world of robots, machines, and aliens, we explore the humans who help save the world.

Life in the 90s— The filmmakers discuss how the music, set design, fashion, and cultural references transport viewers to New York in the 90s.

Heroes— Get an inside look at the inspiration and thought process behind designing the AUTOBOTS and the MAXIMALS.

Villains—Watch as the filmmakers bring the TERRORCONS and PREDACONS to life.

The Chase— Meet MIRAGE, a new AUTOBOT that converts into a 1993 Porsche, and experience the adrenaline-filled car chase through New York City.

The Battle of Ellis Island— Join the cast and crew as they go behind-the-scenes of the epic battle sequence between the AUTOBOTS and the TERRORCONS at the museum.

Into the Jungle— The TRANSFORMERS franchise has been filmed all over the globe. This time, join the cast and crew as they explore the new and exotic location of Peru.

The Switchback Attack— Witness the wild, intense driving sequences filmed on location in Peru where the AUTOBOTS fight the TERRORCONS through a town square and into the mountains 15,000 feet up.

The Final Conflict— Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s epic climax. Watch as the AUTOBOTS, MAXIMALS, Noah, and Elena attempt to save the world.

Extended/Deleted Scenes—Includes an alternate opening and ending to the film!

The five previous Transformers films along with Bumblebee were released in a 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook collection back in May, 2023.

