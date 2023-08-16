M3GAN – Unrated Edition Will Release On 4k Blu-ray & Limited Edition SteelBook

M3GAN – Unrated Edition 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Unrated Edition of M3GAN will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Oct. 10, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Universal/SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray presentation of the film, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, M3GAN is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The English audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos. On Blu-ray, the sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in a dozen languages and dialects including English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials on the Blu-ray include “New Vision of Horror,” “Bringing Life to M3GAN,” and “Getting Hacked.” Those extras are also available with the digital purchase.

M3GAN – Unrated Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition has a list price of $29.95.

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

M3GAN – Unrated Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

Best Buy is selling an exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition of M3GAN – Unrated for $28.99.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by master of horror James Wan (Malignant, Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises), M3GAN stars Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians).