Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Is Releasing In 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

[Updated 4/28/24] “Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series” will be released in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray SteelBook Collectible Editions from Disney/Buena Vista on April 30, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. The Blu-ray presents episodes in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Pre-orders of “Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series” on 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $54.99) and Blu-ray (MSRP: $49.99) are available at Amazon and Walmart.

Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, Disney is also releasing Andor: The Complete First Season, Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Special Features

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

The Dark Times: Villains – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.

Designing The Galaxy – Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

Director’s Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

Description: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Article updated with pricing and package art. Original publish date Mar. 5, 2024.