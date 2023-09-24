New Releases This Week: Elemental, Jack Ryan S3, Natural Born Killers 4k, & more!

Here are the new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray movies for the week on September 26, 2023.
On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three hits stores in 2-disc editions from Paramount. Disney/Pixar’s Elemental arrives in several editions including retailer exclusives. The final season of Pennyworth releases along with The Complete Series (1-3). School of Rock starring Jack Black celebrates 20 years with a SteelBook. And, La Bamba (1987) has been restored in 2k for a new Blu-ray edition from Criterion.
On 4k Blu-ray you can pick up a new 4k UHD Limited Edition of Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) with poster, lobby card repros, booklet, and new bonus features. Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers (1994) arrives in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) has been upgraded from Sony Pictures. And, Moonage Daydream starring David Bowie has been upgraded to 4k from The Criterion Collection.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Sept. 26, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 2-Disc Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Elemental (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney
- GATCHAMAN Complete Collection 15-disc edition Sentai
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) Sony Pictures Home Ent.
- Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 2-disc edition AMC
- Insidious: The Red Door
- La Bamba (1987) The Criterion Collection
- Mayfair Witches – Season 1 2-disc edition AMC
- Moonage Daydream (2022) The Criterion Collection
- Natural Born Killers (1994) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023) Universal
- School of Rock (2003) Blu-ray SteelBook Paramount
- Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20
- Tenebrae (1982) 2-disc edition
- The Equalizer (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Reprint
- The Fifth Element (1997) 4k SteelBook Reprint – Sony
- The Girl From Rio (1969) 2-disc edition Blue Underground
- The Train (1964) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray – Kino Lorber
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three 2-disc edition Paramount
HD Blu-ray
- A Thousand and One (2023)
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 2-Disc Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Death Wish V: The Face of Death (1994)
- Elemental (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney
- GATCHAMAN Complete Collection 15-disc edition Sentai
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) Sony Pictures Home Ent.
- Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 2-disc edition AMC
- Insidious: The Red Door
- Jeans Blues: No Future (1974)
- La Bamba (1987) The Criterion Collection
- Lonely Castle in the Mirror (2022) Shout! Factory
- Mayfair Witches – Season 1 2-disc edition AMC NEW
- Moonage Daydream (2022) The Criterion Collection NEW
- Natural Born Killers (1994) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory
- Nil By Mouth (1997)
- Pennyworth – The Third and Final Season
- Pennyworth The Complete Series
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023) Universal
- School of Rock (2003) Blu-ray SteelBook Paramount
- Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20
- Tenebrae (1982) 2-disc edition
- The Equalizer (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Reprint
- The Fifth Element (1997) 4k SteelBook Reprint – Sony
- The Girl From Rio (1969) 2-disc edition Blue Underground
- The Train (1964) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray – Kino Lorber
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three 2-disc edition Paramount
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.
