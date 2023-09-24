HomeBlu-ray DiscPennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscNews

Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
0
Pennyworth Season 3 Blu-ray
Pennyworth: The Third & Final Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Pennyworth: The Third and Final Season and Pennyworth: The Complete Series are both releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 26, 2023, from Warner Bros.

Season 3 is a 2-disc edition with all ten episodes that aired from October to November 2022 on HBO Max. The Complete Series box set contains 7 Blu-ray Discs with a total of 30 episodes that spanned on the streaming service from 2019 to 2022.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Pennyworth: The Third and Final Season has a list price of $29.99 while Pennyworth: The Complete Series SRP is $79.49.

Description: The DC origin series PENNYWORTH follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon – The Imitation Game), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge – Our Girl, Reign, Fleabag), who’s not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father. In addition to Bannon and Aldridge, PENNYWORTH stars Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), and Dorothy Atkinson (Hanna, Harlots, Call the Midwife), with Paloma Faith (The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Previous article
New Releases This Week: Elemental, Jack Ryan S3, Natural Born Killers 4k, & more!
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscNews

Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
0
Pennyworth Season 3 Blu-ray

Pennyworth: The Third and Final Season and Pennyworth: The Complete Series are both releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 26, 2023, from Warner Bros.

Season 3 is a 2-disc edition with all ten episodes that aired from October to November 2022 on HBO Max. The Complete Series box set contains 7 Blu-ray Discs with a total of 30 episodes that spanned on the streaming service from 2019 to 2022.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Pennyworth: The Third and Final Season has a list price of $29.99 while Pennyworth: The Complete Series SRP is $79.49.

Description: The DC origin series PENNYWORTH follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon – The Imitation Game), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge – Our Girl, Reign, Fleabag), who’s not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father. In addition to Bannon and Aldridge, PENNYWORTH stars Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), and Dorothy Atkinson (Hanna, Harlots, Call the Midwife), with Paloma Faith (The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Previous article
New Releases This Week: Elemental, Jack Ryan S3, Natural Born Killers 4k, & more!
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscNews

Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
0
Pennyworth Season 3 Blu-ray

Pennyworth: The Third and Final Season and Pennyworth: The Complete Series are both releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 26, 2023, from Warner Bros.

Season 3 is a 2-disc edition with all ten episodes that aired from October to November 2022 on HBO Max. The Complete Series box set contains 7 Blu-ray Discs with a total of 30 episodes that spanned on the streaming service from 2019 to 2022.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Pennyworth: The Third and Final Season has a list price of $29.99 while Pennyworth: The Complete Series SRP is $79.49.

Description: The DC origin series PENNYWORTH follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon – The Imitation Game), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge – Our Girl, Reign, Fleabag), who’s not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father. In addition to Bannon and Aldridge, PENNYWORTH stars Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), and Dorothy Atkinson (Hanna, Harlots, Call the Midwife), with Paloma Faith (The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Previous article
New Releases This Week: Elemental, Jack Ryan S3, Natural Born Killers 4k, & more!
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-sept-26-2023

New Releases This Week: Elemental, Jack Ryan S3, Natural Born Killers...

HD Report - 0
Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition

Carlito’s Way 4k UHD Limited Edition Celebrates The Film’s 30th Anniversary

HD Report - 0
Duel (1971) 4k Blu-ray

Steven Spielberg’s First Film ‘Duel’ (1971) Has Been Remastered In 4k...

HD Report - 0