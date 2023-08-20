Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers Upgraded To 4k UHD (Director’s Cut & Theatrical) [Updated]

Natural Born Killers (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

[Upated 8/20/23] Shout! Factory is issuing a 4k UHD upgrade of Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers (1994) on September 26, 2023. The 2-Disc 3-disc Collector’s Edition is part of the Shout Select series and includes a 4k Blu-ray and two 1080p Blu-ray discs.

Note: While the slipcover packaging indicates a 2-disc edition, Shout! Factory’s description of the Collector’s Edition outlines a 3-disc collection with one BD-100s and two BD-50s.

The 4k Blu-ray presents the shorter Director’s Cut (119 min.) of the film from a director-approved transfer of the original negatives. The Blu-rays also present the film from the new director-approved transfers. One Blu-ray houses the Director’s Cut and the other the Theatrical Cut (122 min).

The Director’s Cut was first released in 1996 on VHS and on Blu-ray in 2009 from Warner Bros.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Natural Born Killers is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio (original 1.85:1) with Dolby Vision HDR. The new 4k restoration from the original camera negatives was approved by Director Oliver Stone.

The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (previous Blu-ray editions offered Dolby TrueHD 5.1). Subtitles are provided in English. Both the Theatrical and Director’s Cut edition feature the Nine Inch Nails song “Burn” that was previously removed from both cuts (it is used during news footage).

New bonus feature interviews with crew members are included on the Blu-ray with the Director’s Cut, along with legacy audio commentary and an introduction by Oliver Stone (see details below).

Natural Born Killers was directed by Oliver Stone and stars Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Lee Jones, and Tom Sizemore. The film grossed $110 million at the box office on a $34 million budget.

Natural Born Killers (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition has a list price of $39.98 US. Now $29.99 on Amazon.

Special Features

Disc 1 (4K Blu-ray Director’s Cut)

NEW 2023 4K Director-Approved Transfer From The Original Negative

2023 4K Director-Approved Transfer From The Original Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: 5.1 Surround DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Commentary By Director/Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Disc 2 (Blu-ray Director’s Cut)

NEW 2023 Director-Approved Transfer From The Original Negative

2023 Director-Approved Transfer From The Original Negative Audio: 5.1 Surround DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Commentary By Director/Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Introduction By Oliver Stone

NEW On Dawn’s Highway Bleeding – Editor Hank Corwin On Natural Born Killers

On Dawn’s Highway Bleeding – Editor Hank Corwin On Natural Born Killers NEW The Scream of the Butterfly – Producer Clayton Townsend On Natural Born Killers

The Scream of the Butterfly – Producer Clayton Townsend On Natural Born Killers NEW A Bloody Pail Of Nitro – Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith On Natural Born Killers

A Bloody Pail Of Nitro – Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith On Natural Born Killers NEW Wilderness Of Pain – Cinematographer Robert Richardson On Natural Born Killers

Disc 3 (Blu-ray Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 Director-Approved Transfer From The Original Negative

2023 Director-Approved Transfer From The Original Negative Audio: 5.1 Surround DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Commentary By Director/Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Natural Born Killers: Method in the Madness

Natural Born Killers Evolution: How Would It All Go Down Now? Documentary

Chaos Rising: The Storm Around Natural Born Killers Documentary

Deleted Scenes With Introductions By Oliver Stone

Alternate Ending With Introduction By Oliver Stone

Theatrical Trailer

*Both cuts of the film contain the song “Burn” by Nine Inch Nails.

Updated: Original publish date 7/5/2023. The article was updated with additional information regarding the contents.

Correction: The aspect ratio was improperly noted as 1.75:1. It has been corrected to 1.85:1.