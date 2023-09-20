Home4k Blu-rayTom Clancy's Jack Ryan - Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k UHD [Updated]

HD Report
0
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

[Update: Sept. 20, 2023] Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD. The third season of the Prime Original Series will arrive in a 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution on September 26, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. On HD Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio.

English audio with both Blu-ray formats is offered in 48kHz Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as French and German in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish, as well as German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish (to be confirmed).

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three will release day-and-date with the 1080p Blu-ray and DVD editions. (Seasons One and Two were released on 4k Blu-ray at a later date).

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three on Blu-ray Disc is priced $27.99 (List: $31.99) on Amazon, while the 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $35.05 (List: $38.99) also on Amazon.

Description: In Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Jack races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.

Read a review of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two on Blu-ray.

Article was updated with 4k Blu-ray added. Original publish date July 14, 2023.

Previous article
Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set
Next article
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k UHD [Updated]

HD Report
0

[Update: Sept. 20, 2023] Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD. The third season of the Prime Original Series will arrive in a 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution on September 26, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. On HD Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio.

English audio with both Blu-ray formats is offered in 48kHz Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as French and German in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish, as well as German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish (to be confirmed).

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three will release day-and-date with the 1080p Blu-ray and DVD editions. (Seasons One and Two were released on 4k Blu-ray at a later date).

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three on Blu-ray Disc is priced $27.99 (List: $31.99) on Amazon, while the 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $35.05 (List: $38.99) also on Amazon.

Description: In Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Jack races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.

Read a review of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two on Blu-ray.

Article was updated with 4k Blu-ray added. Original publish date July 14, 2023.

Previous article
Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set
Next article
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k UHD [Updated]

HD Report
0

[Update: Sept. 20, 2023] Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD. The third season of the Prime Original Series will arrive in a 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution on September 26, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. On HD Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio.

English audio with both Blu-ray formats is offered in 48kHz Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as French and German in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish, as well as German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish (to be confirmed).

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three will release day-and-date with the 1080p Blu-ray and DVD editions. (Seasons One and Two were released on 4k Blu-ray at a later date).

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three on Blu-ray Disc is priced $27.99 (List: $31.99) on Amazon, while the 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $35.05 (List: $38.99) also on Amazon.

Description: In Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Jack races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.

Read a review of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two on Blu-ray.

Article was updated with 4k Blu-ray added. Original publish date July 14, 2023.

Previous article
Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set
Next article
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes...

HD Report - 0
Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World - Season Two Limited Edition

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available...

HD Report - 0
The Lost City Of Z 4k Blu-ray

Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical...

Jeff Chabot - 0