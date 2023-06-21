The Princess Bride (1987) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition Buy on Amazon

The Princess Bride (1987) has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR for release on Sept. 5, 2023. The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes presentations of the film on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD (1080p) Blu-ray.

Bonus features include audio commentary, an edited book reading of Goldman’s novel The Princess Bride by Rob Reiner, interviews with filmmakers and cast, an on-set video diary filmed and narrated by actor Cary Elwes, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Plus, the Special Edition from Criterion packages an illustrated clothbound book with an essay by author Sloane Crosley and Goldman’s introduction to his Princess Bride script from his collection Four Screenplays.

The Princess Bride (1987) 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Special Edition carries an MSRP of $49.95.

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring director Rob Reiner, screenwriter William Goldman, producer Andrew Scheinman, and actors Billy Crystal and Peter Falk

Edited audiobook reading of Goldman’s novel The Princess Bride by Reiner

Program about Goldman’s screenplay

Program about Goldman’s tapestry based on his novel

Interviews with Reiner, Goldman, and actors Crystal, Cary Elwes, Christopher Guest, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Fred Savage, and Robin Wright

Interview with art director Richard Holland

Programs about makeup, fencing, and fairy tales

On-set video diary filmed and narrated by Elwes

Five behind-the-scenes videos with commentaries by Reiner, Scheinman, and Crystal

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Sloane Crosley and Goldman’s introduction to his Princess Bride script from his collection Four Screenplays, in a lavishly illustrated, clothbound book



Cover by Angela Rizza