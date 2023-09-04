Animated Spider-Man/Miles Morales Films Releasing In Double-Feature Blu-ray/4k/Digital Editions

Spider-Man 4k Blu-ray 2-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

Both Spider-Man animated films starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales have been packaged in a double-feature 2-movie collection on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Each combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes two discs and a code to redeem digital copies of the movies via Movies Anywhere partners.

The 2-Movie Collection arrives simultaneously with the physical media release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse for the first time. Both movies are also available to purchase in digital bundles from select retailers.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse are presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtracks are provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1-channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse / Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is priced $29.96 on Blu-ray and $49.99 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. See on Amazon

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, (2018, Best Animated Feature Film), Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Synopsis: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. The digital version has to be downloaded from a website. The code for the download has to be entered. The code for the download is included inside the box.