Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Editions Plus Exclusives from Best Buy, Target & Walmart

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will release in several different physical media editions on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as on traditional DVD. The film is already available to purchase in digital formats including an X-Ray Edition from Amazon.

On 4k Blu-ray Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and in Digital 4k UHD, is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features and release dates are forthcoming.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was released in theaters on May 30, earning $120M in its domestic debut ($208M worldwide) on a $100M budget. The movie stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Spider-Man, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Woman and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles Morales’ father.

Here’s a look at all the disc editions including exclusives from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

