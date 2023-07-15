New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases July 18, 2023

This week on Tuesday, July 18 there are five new 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from. Those include Martin Scorsese’s Hugo (available in newly restored 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray editions), The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Les Misérables starring Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, To Live and Die in L.A. (1985), and The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher.

On Blu-ray Disc, you can pick up South Park: Seasons 21-25, The Land of the Pharaohs (1955), Fool’s Paradise, Kandahar, Nevada Smith (1966), The Last of Us: The Complete First Season, the Audie Murphy Collection II with 3 movies, and more.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 18, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.