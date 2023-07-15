New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases July 18, 2023

This week on Tuesday, July 18 there are five new 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from. Those include Martin Scorsese’s Hugo (available in newly restored 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray editions), The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Les Misérables starring Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, To Live and Die in L.A. (1985), and The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher.
On Blu-ray Disc, you can pick up South Park: Seasons 21-25, The Land of the Pharaohs (1955), Fool’s Paradise, Kandahar, Nevada Smith (1966), The Last of Us: The Complete First Season, the Audie Murphy Collection II with 3 movies, and more.
4k Blu-ray
- Hugo (2011) 3-Disc Limited Edition 4k/2D/3D Arrow Video
- Les Misérables (2012) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital UPHE
- The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4-discs SDS
- The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher Criterion Collection
- To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
Blu-ray
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- Audie Murphy Collection II 3-movies + bonus features
- Fool’s Paradise (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Hugo (2011) 2D/3D Blu-ray Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Kandahar (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Universal
- Love Again (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Nevada Smith (1966)
- South Park: Seasons 21-25 8-Disc Edition Paramount
- The Land of the Pharaohs (1955) Warner Archive
- The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Warner/SDS
