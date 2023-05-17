HomeBlu-ray DiscSouth Park: Seasons 21-25 Releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVD

South Park: Seasons 21-25 Releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD

By HD Report
0
South Park: Seasons 21-25 on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

South Park: Seasons 21-25 will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on July 18, 2023. The 8-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution contain all episodes from the five seasons that aired on Comedy Central.

On Blu-ray Disc episodes of South Park are presented in 108op at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English.

South Park: Seasons 21-25 on Blu-ray Disc is priced $46.40 (List $50.99) and the DVD $22.99 (List: #25.99) on Amazon.

South Park: Seasons 21-25 on DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous articleAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premieres on Disney+, adding IMAX Enhanced scenes
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved