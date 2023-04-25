The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Criterion

The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 6-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher presents five classic films in 4k resolution releasing on July 18, 2023. The 6-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes three 4k Blu-rays and HD Blu-rays with the remastered films, along with new and legacy bonus features.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has restored the Budd Boetticher westerns in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $149.95 on Amazon.

Description. The five briskly entertaining, vividly performed westerns made by director Budd Boetticher and strapping star Randolph Scott in the second half of the 1950s transcend their B-movie origins to become rich, unexpectedly profound explorations of loyalty, greed, honor, and revenge. Often grouped under the name Ranown (after producer Harry Joe Brown and Scott’s production company) and colorfully scripted by Burt Kennedy and Charles Lang, these films seem to unfold in a world unto themselves, staking a claim between traditional westerns and the subversive genre revisionism of the 1960s—and representing the crowning achievement of the underappreciated auteur Boetticher.

6-Disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Special Edition Features