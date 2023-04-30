Martin Scorsese’s Hugo (2011) releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray & New 2D/3D Limited Editions

Hugo (2011) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-Disc Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s Hugo (2011) will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on July 18, 2023. The physical media release in 4k will be a first for the movie, considering it’s already available in Digital 4k/Dolby Vision from select retailers.

The 3-disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video includes one 4k disc with the 4k presentation in Dolby Vision and extras, one 1080p Blu-ray with the feature film in 2D and 3D plus extras, and one 1080p Blu-ray Bonus Disc with extras including new featurettes and interviews.

Concurrent with the 4k Blu-ray release, a new 2-disc Limited Edition Blu-ray includes the film in both 2D and 3D along with new and legacy bonus features.

Hugo 4k Blu-ray 3-disc Limited Edition has a list price of $49.99 (Amazon), while the 2-disc Limited Edition is priced $39.99 (Amazon).

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

DISCS ONE & TWO – FEATURE & EXTRAS (BLU-RAY + 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

4K Ultra HD (2160p) presentation of the 2D version of the film in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Illustrated collector’s booklet with writing by film critic Farran Smith Nehme

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Includes High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of the film in 2D and 3D

4K Ultra HD (2160p) debut of the 2D version of the film

Theatrical trailer

DTS-HD MA 7.1 and 2.0 audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by filmmaker and writer Jon Spira, publisher of The Lost Autobiography of Georges Méliès

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of the film in 2D and 3D

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

DISC THREE – BONUS DISC (BLU-RAY)

New Bonus Features Creating New Worlds, a new featurette in which French film historian and author Julien Dupuy examines the life and the legacy of Georges Melies and his impact on cinema and special effects

The Music of Dreams, a new interview with composer Howard Shore, Ian Christie on Hugo, a new interview with the acclaimed film historian and editor of Scorsese on Scorsese,

Inventing Hugo Cabret, a new interview with Brian Selznick author and illustrator of the original novel on which the film is based

Capturing Dreams, a new interview with director of photography Robert Richardson

Five archival featurettes on the making of the film:

Shoot the Moon: The Making of Hugo

The Cinemagician: Georges Meliés, The Mechanical Man at the Heart of Hugo

Big Effects, Small Scale and Sacha Baron Cohen: Role of a Lifetime, Papa Georges Made Movies, a new featurette in which film critic and historian Pamela Hutchinson explores the days of early cinema

Melies at the time of Hugo, a new a visual essay by filmmaker and writer Jon Spira

Secret Machines: Hugo and Film Preservation, a new visual essay by filmmaker and critic Scout Tafoya

Description

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese directs this audacious adaptation of Brian Selznick’s award-winning novel, a magical, mysterious adventure and an exhilarating ode to cinema itself. Hugo Cabret is an orphan, living secretly in the walls of a Paris train station, tending to the many clocks, stealing what he needs to survive and hiding from the ruthless station inspector. But his clandestine life and precious secrets are threatened when he is caught thieving by the bitter old man who runs a toy booth at the station, and Hugo’s world becomes enmeshed with that of the shop owner and his bookish granddaughter. A cryptic drawing, a treasured notebook, a mechanical man, and a hidden message from Hugo’s dead father are all connected to a place where dreams are made. A heartfelt love letter to the magic of moving pictures, Hugo is a triumph of imaginative movie making and a gift for film-lovers everywhere. This epic Arrow Video edition marks the film’s debut on stunning 4K UHD and comes packed with a bounty of new extras.