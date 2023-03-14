HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1 will release on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray with new Special Features

HBO Max Original Series The Last of Us will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray this summer with a street date of July 18, 2023.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment just officially announced the physical media release which will consist of 4 discs housed in a plastic case with slipcover.
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season presents episodes in 2160p (4k) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The color is enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Color. And, the soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Special features include “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction,” “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” and From Levels to Live Action.” Featurette compilations include “Getting to Know Me,” The Last Debrief with Troy Baker,” “Inside the Episode,” and “Is This A The Last of Us Line?”
Special Features
- NEW The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.
- NEW Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.
- NEW From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series
- Getting to Know Me (4 Featurettes)
- The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 Featurettes)
- Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)
- Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 Featurettes)