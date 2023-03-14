HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1 will release on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray with new Special Features

HBO Max Original Series The Last of Us will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray this summer with a street date of July 18, 2023.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment just officially announced the physical media release which will consist of 4 discs housed in a plastic case with slipcover.

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season presents episodes in 2160p (4k) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The color is enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Color. And, the soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special features include “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction,” “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” and From Levels to Live Action.” Featurette compilations include “Getting to Know Me,” The Last Debrief with Troy Baker,” “Inside the Episode,” and “Is This A The Last of Us Line?”

Special Features