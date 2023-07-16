American Western Rio Bravo (1959) Has Been Restored For Release On 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Rio Bravo (1959) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

American Western Rio Bravo (1959) directed by Howard Hawks and starring John Wayne, Dean Martin, and Ricky Nelson has been restored by Warner Bros. for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The single-disc edition that celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios arrives July 18 August 1, 2023 and includes a Digital Code that can be redeemed through Movies Anywhere partners (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, Rio Bravo is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French.

Bonus features include audio commentary by John Carpenter and Richard Schickel

Description: A small-town sheriff in the American West enlists the help of a disabled man, a drunk, and a young gunfighter in his efforts to hold in jail the brother of the local bad guy.

Rio Bravo was determined to be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2014.

Rio Bravo (1959) 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $29.99 (List: $33.99) on Amazon.