New This Week: Cocaine Bear, Rebel Without a Cause 4k, Serpico 4k, The Seventh Seal 4k & more!

New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Warner Bros. continues to celebrate 100 year with a 4k restoration Rebel Without a Cause (1955) starring James Dean and Natalie Wood on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Also under the WB100 banner, Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) arrives disc for the first time in a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

Cocaine Bear (2023) has been packaged in the Maximum Rampage Edition with an alternate ending, deleted & extended scenes, gag reel, and more. Fritz Lang’s classic You and Me (1938) was remastered in 2k for release on Blu-ray with newly-added optional audio commentary.

Sidney Lumet’s classic police drama Serpico (1973) starring Al Pacino has been remastered in Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR from a new 4k scan. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber includes a 4k Blu-ray and 2k (HD) Blu-ray derived the remaster.

And, from The Criterion Collection Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957) has been digitally restored in 4k with an uncompressed monaural soundtrack for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray packaged with a new Blu-ray presentation

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 18, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

