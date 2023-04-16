Harry Potter Movies On Sale For $7.99 ea. in Digital 4K UHD

Right now, all eight Harry Potter movies are on sale for only $7.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Amazon and other Movies Anywhere partners including Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

Once purchased from Movies Anywhere, digital movies can be played on any other partnering platform. That means, for example, if you purchase a title on Amazon it can also be played on Apple TV.

Harry Potter was created by J. K. Rowling who wrote 7 novels between 1997 and 2007. The Harry Potter film series is the third highest-grossing series of all time as of February 2020.

List of Harry Potter Films

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Jump over to Amazon or your favorite Movies Anywhere partner to purchase these classic Harry Potter films in 4k! The movies are also available in the Harry Potter 8-film 4k Blu-ray Collection and 20th Anniversary 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray.