Harry Potter Movies On Sale For $7.99 ea. in Digital 4K UHD

Right now, all eight Harry Potter movies are on sale for only $7.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Amazon and other Movies Anywhere partners including Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.
Once purchased from Movies Anywhere, digital movies can be played on any other partnering platform. That means, for example, if you purchase a title on Amazon it can also be played on Apple TV.
Harry Potter was created by J. K. Rowling who wrote 7 novels between 1997 and 2007. The Harry Potter film series is the third highest-grossing series of all time as of February 2020.
List of Harry Potter Films
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)
Jump over to Amazon or your favorite Movies Anywhere partner to purchase these classic Harry Potter films in 4k! The movies are also available in the Harry Potter 8-film 4k Blu-ray Collection and 20th Anniversary 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray.