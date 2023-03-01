Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957) has been digitally restored in 4k with an uncompressed monaural soundtrack for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection presents the film on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, with bonus features presented on the 1080p Blu-ray.
The extras include audio commentary, a selected video filmography tracing Bergman’s career, a feature-length documentary on Ingmar Bergman, a Tribute to Bergman, an audio interview from 1998 with actor Max von Sydow, and more.
The Seventh Seal 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition (Release Date: April 18, 2023) is priced $34.95 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.
4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Introduction from 2003 by director Ingmar Bergman
- Audio commentary and video afterword by Bergman expert Peter Cowie
- Bergman Island (2006), a feature-length documentary on Bergman by Marie Nyreröd
- Audio interview from 1998 with actor Max von Sydow
- Tribute to Bergman from 1989 by filmmaker Woody Allen
- Bergman 101, a selected video filmography tracing Bergman’s career, narrated by Cowie
- Trailer
- Optional English-dubbed soundtrack
- PLUS: An essay by critic Gary Giddins