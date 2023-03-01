Home4k Blu-rayIngmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra...
Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Seventh Seal (1957) 4k Blu-ray
The Seventh Seal (1957) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957) has been digitally restored in 4k with an uncompressed monaural soundtrack for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection presents the film on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, with bonus features presented on the 1080p Blu-ray.

The extras include audio commentary, a selected video filmography tracing Bergman’s career, a feature-length documentary on Ingmar Bergman, a Tribute to Bergman, an audio interview from 1998 with actor Max von Sydow, and more.

The Seventh Seal 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition (Release Date: April 18, 2023) is priced $34.95 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Introduction from 2003 by director Ingmar Bergman
  • Audio commentary and video afterword by Bergman expert Peter Cowie
  • Bergman Island (2006), a feature-length documentary on Bergman by Marie Nyreröd
  • Audio interview from 1998 with actor Max von Sydow
  • Tribute to Bergman from 1989 by filmmaker Woody Allen
  • Bergman 101, a selected video filmography tracing Bergman’s career, narrated by Cowie
  • Trailer
  • Optional English-dubbed soundtrack
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Gary Giddins
