Cocaine Bear Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features, Package Art & Disc Specs Revealed

Cocaine Bear Blu-ray
We’ve got the release date for Universal’s Cocaine Bear on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The film will arrive in disc formats on April 18, 2023, following an earlier digital release on March 13, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc, Cocaine Bear is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with English and Spanish DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. surround sound. The soundtrack is also provided in French DTS Digital Surround 5.1.

A 4k Blu-ray edition has not been announced at this time, so the best way to watch Cocaine Bear is going to be in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The 2-disc edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. Bonus features include an alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and more.

Cocaine Bear can be ordered on Blu-ray ($22.99) and Digital ($19.99) on Amazon.

Description: Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow–and blood.

Cocaine Bear Blu-ray specs
