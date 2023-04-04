Warner Bros. releases 25-Film Blu-ray/Digital Collections celebrating its 100th Anniversary

Warner Bros. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with special packaged editions highlighted by four 25-film boxed collections releasing April 4, 2023.

Volume 1: Award Winners features titles such as Casablanca, Ben-Hur, Bonnie and Clyde, Purple Rain, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and Judas and the Black Messiah. Volume 2: Comedies, Dramas & Musicals includes films like 42nd Street, The Wizard of Oz, Citizen Kane, Singin’ in the Rain, and The Hangover.

Volume 3: Fantasy, Action & Adventure, packages some of the most memorable titles in the genre such as Superman: The Movie, The NeverEnding Story, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Wonder Woman, And, Volume 4: Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror includes movies like King Kong, The Maltese Falcon, Natural Born Killers, The Shawshank Redemption, Interview with the Vampire, and Se7en.

Each 25-film collection has similar packaging design (with a “WB100” logo on the outer cover), collectible WB shield pins, and a 28-page booklet with original posters, production notes, and behind-the-scenes photos.

Warner Bros. has also announced a 100-film collection that includes souvenir collectibles like the 25-film collections (more details to come).

The discs are only 1080p (HD) Blu-ray, not 4K Blu-ray, but each collection does include digital copies which often convert to 4K on services like Apple TV. Warner Bros. is bringing a dozen titles to 4K for the first time starting with Training Day, The Maltese Falcon, Cool Hand Luke, and Rebel Without a Cause.

See details on each 25-Film Collection below.

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 1 Award Winners

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 1 Award Winners

The Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Volume 1 “Award Winners” collection features 25 films on Blu-ray Disc and Digital (redeemable via Movies Anywhere code). The collection includes Grand Hotel, Mutiny on the Bounty, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Mrs. Miniver, Casablanca, Key Largo, A Streetcar Named Desire (The Original Restored Version), Ben-Hur, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Bonnie and Clyde, Cool Hand Luke, Bullitt, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Purple Rain, The Color Purple, Unforgiven, Mystic River, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Million Dollar Baby, The Departed, Argo, A Star Is Born, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 2 Comedies, Dramas & Musicals

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 2 Comedies, Dramas & Musicals

The Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Volume 2 “Comedies, Dramas & Musicals” collection features 25 films on Blu-ray Disc and Digital (redeemable via Movies Anywhere code). The collection includes 42nd Street, The Wizard of Oz, Citizen Kane, Singin’ in the Rain, A Star Is Born, Rebel Without a Cause, Doctor Zhivago, The Outsiders (The Complete Novel), Risky Business, Gremlins, The Goonies, Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut + Theatrical), Empire of the Sun, The Bodyguard, Dumb and Dumber (Unrated), Friday (Director’s Cut), Boogie Nights, Selena, Practical Magic, The Iron Giant (Signature & Theatrical), Elf, Hairspray, The Hangover (Unrated + Theatrical), Invictus, and Crazy Rich Asians.

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 3 Fantasy, Action & Adventure

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 3 Fantasy, Action & Adventure

The Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Volume Vol. 3 “Fantasy, Action & Adventure” collection features 25 films on Blu-ray Disc and Digital (redeemable via Movies Anywhere code). The collection includes Superman: The Movie, The NeverEnding Story, Supergirl, Lethal Weapon, Batman, Twister, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Ocean’s Eleven, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Constantine, V for Vendetta, Pan’s Labyrinth, 300, The Dark Knight, Man on Steel, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam!, Joker, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), The Suicide Squad, and Black Adam.

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 4 Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 4 Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror

The Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 4 “Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror” features 25 films on Blu-ray Disc and Digital (redeemable via Movies Anywhere code). The collection includes King Kong, The Maltese Falcon, Children of the Damned, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Exorcist, All the President’s Men, The Shining, Blade Runner, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Full Metal Jacket, GoodFellas, Natural Born Killers, The Shawshank Redemption, Interview with the Vampire, Se7en, The Matrix, The Green Mile, Inception, The Conjuring, Gravity, Her, Annabelle, It, and Dune.