Creed III Release Dates Revealed on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

We’ve got the release dates for Creed III on disc and digital! The movie (released in theaters on March 3, 2023) is set to arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23, 2023, following an early digital release on March 28, 2023.
The 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital formats present Creed III in 2160p Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range.
Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound (including on the HD Blu-ray). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Bonus features include Micheal B. Jordan: In the Ring/Behind the Camera, Dennie and Dame (There’s No Enemy Like the Past, and deleted scenes.
Creed III has an MSRP of $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray) and $24.98 (DVD). The early digital release is priced $24.99. Buy on Amazon
Best Buy is selling an exclusive Limited SteelBook Edition of Creed III for $34.99.