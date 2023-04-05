Home4k Blu-rayCreed III Release Dates Revealed on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
Creed III Release Dates Revealed on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Creed III (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
Creed III 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release dates for Creed III on disc and digital! The movie (released in theaters on March 3, 2023) is set to arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23, 2023, following an early digital release on March 28, 2023.

The 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital formats present Creed III in 2160p Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound (including on the HD Blu-ray). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Micheal B. Jordan: In the Ring/Behind the Camera, Dennie and Dame (There’s No Enemy Like the Past, and deleted scenes.

Creed III has an MSRP of $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray) and $24.98 (DVD). The early digital release is priced $24.99. Buy on Amazon

Best Buy is selling an exclusive Limited SteelBook Edition of Creed III for $34.99.

Creed-III-4k-Blu-ray-Steelbook-open-2000px
Creed III (2023) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Purchase at Best Buy
Creed III (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
Creed III (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Creed III (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Creed III (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Creed III (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Creed III (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
