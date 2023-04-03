NCAA Mens Basketball Championship Date, Time, & How To Watch & Stream

The NCAA Mens Basketball Championship featuring (32-6) San Diego State Aztecs vs. (30-8) UConn Huskies is scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2023. The game takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, and tips off at 9:20 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on CBS.

Early coverage starts at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM ET on most channels and platforms.

Here is how you can watch, what channel, and a list of devices that can access the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament Championship game.

What Channel Is March Madness On?

The NCAA Mens Tournament Basketball Championship can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, and MarchMadness.com.

Cable, OTA & Satellite

You can watch The NCAA Mens Tournament Championship game on CBS with a cable or satellite TV subscription or over the air on local CBS broadcasts.

Streaming

You can stream the NCAA Mens Basketball Championship game on internet-connected devices on CBS, Paramount+, March Madness, or through a TV service provider app (like directv.com) or live-streaming service (like YouTube TV).

You will need to log in to your TV provider no matter what to get access. Sign in with the username and password you use for the TV service. Your provider could be AT&T, COX, Dish, DirecTV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon, or Comcast Xfinity, or a streaming TV provider such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu with Live, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Watch March Madness On?

As well as PCs browsers on March Madness Live, games can be streamed on Amazon Fire TV, Apple mobile apps, Apple TV, Google Play, Google TV, Roku TV, and Xbox.