Netflix Original ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Will Get Released On 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos

Netflix Original Film All Quiet on the Western Front will get released on 4k Blu-ray Disc on March 28, 2023. The 2-disc combo edition from MPI Home Video presents the film on both Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and Blu-ray Disc (1080p).

On 4k Blu-ray, All Quiet on the Western Front is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/ HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio. (Bonus features TBD.) All Quiet on the Western Front is also available to stream in 4k/Dolby Vision/HDR10/Dolby Atmos with Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for a total of 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. The film is based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, and takes place on the front lines in Northern France near the end of World War I.